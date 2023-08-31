Ingold, Dolphins agree to contract extension

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bay Port grad and current Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold will stay in Miami through the 2026 season after agreeing to a contract extension.

Signed. Sealed. Delivered! ✍️



We have signed FB Alec Ingold to a contract extension through the 2026 season. pic.twitter.com/Gx1kYlcseb — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 31, 2023

Ingold signed with Miami as a free agent during the 2022 offseason and played in 17 games, with 14 starts, in his first year with the Dolphins. The former Badgers fullback was on the field for 40 percent of the Dolphins offensive snaps, and 30 percent for special teams last season.

The three year contract exstion is worth up to $17.2 million dollars, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network.

