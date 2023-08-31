News and First Alert Weather App
Ingold, Dolphins agree to contract extension

Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bay Port grad and current Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold will stay in Miami through the 2026 season after agreeing to a contract extension.

Ingold signed with Miami as a free agent during the 2022 offseason and played in 17 games, with 14 starts, in his first year with the Dolphins. The former Badgers fullback was on the field for 40 percent of the Dolphins offensive snaps, and 30 percent for special teams last season.

The three year contract exstion is worth up to $17.2 million dollars, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network.

