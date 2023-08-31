News and First Alert Weather App
D.O.T: Plan ahead for a busy Labor Day weekend

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In just a few days, Wisconsin highways will be packed with Labor Day travelers.

Before you travel the Wisconsin Department of Transportation urges drivers to allow for extra time, buckle up, and slow down on the roadways.

According to AAA, peak travel times are between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Friday through Monday. “Be aware of those times that increased traffic volume and know before you go and plan your route accordingly,” said Jed Peters, Project Development Chief Engineer, Wisconsin D.O.T.

Congestion might not be the only hurdle. Currently,141 construction projects are happening across Wisconsin. However, some will be put on pause for the holiday weekend.

“When you’re in those work zones put the phones down pay attention be on the lookout for other vehicles and other traffic,” said Anne Sayers, Secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Tourism

If your family is looking for a road trip there are plenty fun activities to enjoy. “We still have several fairs and festivals going on this summer, this weekend the Bristol Renaissance Fair is happening in Kenosha, you’re going to be transported back into 1574 with the decorative buildings and costume characters and the music of the time,” explained Sayers.

In Wausau, you can check out the Central Wisconsin Water Ski Team. They have a show on September 4th at 5:30 p.m. on Lake Wausau.

There are also some more unique options.

“If you’re looking for something a little unexpected I recommend the Midwest championship sheepdog trial its happening in Hudson,” said Sayers.

No matter where you go, it’s going to be a busy weekend. The D.O.T says to plan your route before you leave so everyone can have a fun and safe holiday weekend.

For a list of current construction projects in Wisconsin click here.

