Langer wins 2023 U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld

Steve Stricker finished in second, while Jerry Kelly finished third
Langer shot 69 Sunday to win the 2023 U.S. Senior Open.
Langer shot 69 Sunday to win the 2023 U.S. Senior Open.(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - In an event that took over Stevens Point for the last week, a champion has been crowned. Bernhard Langer won the 2023 U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld Sunday at -7 after shooting a final round 69. The two high-profile Wisconsinites finished just a stone’s throw away. Steve Stricker finished -5 in second place, while Jerry Kelly finished in third at -4.

Langer used a phenomenal start to his round to propel him into a comfortable lead. The 65-year-old birdied the first two holes, picking up two more on the front nine with just one bogey. Things got a little rough on the back nine, as bogeyed the final three holes, but the lead was large enough to ensure himself a win at -7.

Langer now passes Hale Irwin for most wins on the PGA Champions Tour with 45 wins. He also claims his 12th senior major.

The fan favorites at SentryWorld still fared well on Sunday but fell just short. Stricker had a slow start to his day, unable to birdie any holes on his first nine while bogeying two. However, he finished with a charge, with four birdies to set himself up for second place, shooting a final round 69. Kelly had an up-and-down day but finished even par after three bogeys and three birdies. His final score of -4 earned him third place.

For a look at the final leaderboard, visit here.

