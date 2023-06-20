News and First Alert Weather App
Iola Car Show unveils new sign welcoming people to the village

Iola Car Show Sign
Iola Car Show Sign(Iola Car Show)
By Sean White
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
IOLA, Wis. (WSAW) - A small garage on the edge of Iola will serve as a welcome to travelers and what the village has to offer as people from the Iola Car Show unveiled a new welcome sign on Monday.

The new “Welcome to Iola” sign aims to be a catalyst for inspiration to locals and a demonstration of what the community can do together.

In the fall of 2022, Iola Car Show representatives wanted to encourage those within the village to embrace the attention and find ways to bring more people and businesses to the town with similar theming, showing cohesiveness as a community, and capitalizing on what is unique from other small towns. 

Members pitched the concept to renovate the “Welcome to Iola” sign to the Village of Iola Board President Jennifer Schustek to place the sign near the car show grounds on the west end of town, making it one of the first things people see when they drive in.  

Their goal was to capture an image that put an automotive theme in the forefront but also included many other important elements of the community. Built into the photo are a number of hidden and subtle nods to the culture of the Iola-Scandinavia area.   

Ron Hardel has been a staple in the community for generations. It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t know him and doesn’t have great things to say about him. In addition, Ron is the owner of a 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, making it the perfect statement car. 

The entire group, including volunteers, contributed to the finished product.

Looking at the photo, you can notice just some of the little hidden gems including:

  • Vintage I-S Letterman’s jacket symbolizing the strong schools and athletic programs.
  • Iola Lions Club vest to symbolize all of our community’s service-minded organizations.
  • Wooden Ski’s placed to symbolize our winter sports heritage.

People from the show said they are excited to ignite a vision within the town and hope the community, near and far, can appreciate the effort of so many.

The Iola Car Show runs July 6-8. For more information, click here.

