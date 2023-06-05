News and First Alert Weather App
Plover Korean War Memorial honors veterans and service members

The Plover Korean War Memorial.(WSAW Hailey Clevenger)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - On Saturday many gathered in the village of Plover at the Korean War Memorial to do their annual Wisconsin Korean War Veterans Memorial Ceremony. The Korean War has always been referred to as ‘The Forgotten War,’ but the people of Plover know this war and the significance it holds in our country. The community of Plover knows showing thanks to the men and women who served in the Korean War is what they deserve.

“Our Plover VFW, our legion, our Boy Scouts have made it a high priority to ensure that everybody that served has an ability to be honored, even if they are not looking for that honor that we give it to them anyway,” said Plover Village Administrator Steve Kunst.

The Korean War is still happening today and Steve Kunst believes in spreading that news to the public.

“The Korean War is technically not over. They signed a ceasefire and Armistice Agreement, but the final agreement has never been done and you see the tension between North and South Korea still to this day something that the United States is still partaking in, so it’s something that people need to know,” said Kunst.

VFW Post Commander Norb Strasser knows this is a war that will never be forgotten and neither will these Veterans.

“It is an honor to do this for the Korean War Veterans. They obviously are passing away at this time. There’s not very many left. If you’ve ever watched the Honor Flights, you’ll know that there’s very few Korean Veterans now going on the Honor Flight,” said VFW 10262 Post Commander of Plover Norb Strasser.

Strasser served in the Vietnam and Gulf War. He says coming out to support all these Veterans is what it means to be a service member.

“We have two hundred members in our post and I sent a message out to at least 150 of them inviting them to come here and you can see there are a lot of Veterans here. You can see our rifle squad. They are waiting for me to head home, but we’re a bunch of Veterans that are very proud of this Memorial,” said Strasser.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

