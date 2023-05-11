News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Farmers react to Gov. Evers passing Wisconsin Act 5

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill this week that aims to help farmers protect the state’s waters from run-off pollution as they make an effort to protect their watersheds, not allowing rain and snow to drain into nearby bodies of water.

More sustainable farming doesn’t come without a price though.

Dana Christel with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, or DATCP, said this new bill will allow more farmers to get the money needed to join the movement.

“Before, they may only work in one small watershed but now they can reach more farmers, more farmland with their different conservation program offerings and different outreach strategies,” Christel said.

Farmer and General Manager of Miltrim Farms David Trimner said they’ve already been thinking about the program and working on the future of their land.

“For us, we try to implement more practices as possible to reduce water use and reuse water and in the fields means keeping the soil in the and keeping the nutrients in the field and long term that is going to help create really productive soils for generations to come,” said Trimner.

Being environmentally friendly can get pretty expensive, but Act 5 will allow producers to not only apply for grants from DATCP, but also the DNR.

“We have invested quite a bit in corn planter, sometimes barriers to doing some of these things so this bill a good way to get over that barrier for other farms,” Trimner added.

Matt Oehmichen of Colby, a member of a watershed group, believes this bill will strengthen Wisconsin’s farming industry, “This is going to give us a stronger farming economy. We can have farmers create better land use and protect our natural resources.”

A 2021 DATCP report stated efforts have already prevented more than 120,000 pounds of phosphorous and 182,000 tons of eroded soil from leaving farmlands.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Magnolia Soap and Bath Co will open in less than a month--- making it the first location in...
New retail store coming to downtown Wausau
Crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Central on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Police: 4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunken driver
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National...
You can put your pet’s photo on a billboard for free all month long

Latest News

Farmers react to new sustainability law
Farmers react to new sustainability law
Online trolls have negatively commented about a story time for children scheduled at the June...
Point Pride receives ridicule, backlash for book-reading event
DC Everest Car Show
D.C. Everest Senior High puts on car show to support school program
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after making a shot and being fouled during the...
Giannis unanimously named first-team All NBA