Use extra caution as tractors, farm equipment are more frequent on Wisconsin roads

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s that time of year again when we start to see more tractors on the roadways. In Wisconsin, the road is dangerous for farmers as 15% of all farm-related deaths are roadway accidents.

Wood County has hopes of eliminating these dangerous collisions. “You don’t see these accidents very often because everybody is traveling a lot slower,” said Pittsville Fire Chief Gerald Minor. “On state highways and county roads where speeds are a lot higher that’s where we are seeing a significant severity.”

When they do happen, the consequences can be deadly. This time of year more farming equipment is on the move. Giving reason for why experts say to use caution and pull over especially if you see those reflective orange triangles.

Melissa Ploeckelman, an outreach specialist with the National Farm Medicine Center said, “When drivers are out there, it’s very important that they give drivers, tractors, and combines plenty of room to operate. Tractors are often towing heavy machinery, so make sure you don’t pull out in front of a tractor and then slow down because a tractor may not be able to stop.”

Since 2011, 39 people have been killed in car vs. tractor crashes. Ploeckelman added, “That’s a pretty high number and we actually see that number continuing to increase with drivers being so easily distracted with cell phones.”

“Motorists have to remember that they need to be on the roadway they have limited space that they can travel and we need to use extra care when we are going around them,” added Chief Minor.

If you would like a reflective safety triangle to use, Marathon Feed in Marathon Township and Provision Partners will distribute them for free while supplies last.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.