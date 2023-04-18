Wisconsin Rapids named Tree City USA by Arbor Day Foundation

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wisconsin Rapids has been named a 2022 Tree City USA® by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its dedication to urban forestry.

Wisconsin Rapids achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements of maintaining a tree board or department, having a tree care ordinance, dedicating an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

“Tree City USA communities see the positive effects of an urban forest firsthand,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees being planted and cared for by Wisconsin Rapids are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”

Communities worldwide are facing issues with air quality, water resources, personal health and well-being, energy use, and extreme heat and flooding. Wisconsin Rapids is helping to address these challenges for its residents through its urban forestry plan.

“Our city is rich with natural beauty and trees that not only add charm, but also support the sustainability efforts in our community. The Tree City USA designation is a symbol of our Park and Recreation Department’s dedication to natural resources and the public’s support of forest sustainability. Thank you to everyone who played a part in securing this designation for another year,” said Mayor Shane Blaser.

For more information about the program, visit arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.

