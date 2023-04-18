News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point wins 14th straight Bird City Wisconsin Award

Mayor Mike Wiza and Kent Hall
By Sean White
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Mayor Mike Wiza and Aldo Leopold Audubon Society board member Jim Canales announced Tuesday that the City of Stevens Point has been chosen to receive the Bird City Wisconsin award for the 14th consecutive year.

About 100 municipalities in Wisconsin receive BCW awards each year, but only about 25 qualify as “High Flyer” communities. Stevens Point has attained the High Flyer level 13 of the past 14 years.

“Dr. Kent Hall and Jim Canales have been instrumental in the city continually receiving this award,” said Mayor Wiza. “There are countless hours invested in compiling information and highlighting everything we do from a conservation standpoint from our solar initiatives, carbon footprint reductions, composting program, habitat maintenance, and restoration and our Tree City USA status. Everything gets tied together.”

Receiving the Bird City Wisconsin Award is a cooperative effort between the City and Audubon and is given only to municipalities that have special conservation projects for birds and a demonstrated quality of life for residents.

“I’d like to thank Jim for all of his dedicated work on this project,” added Mayor Wiza. “He’s going to step back from his work on this and we have several people taking the reins going forward. His passion for conservation and environmental stewardship will continue to motivate others.”

