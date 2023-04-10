News and First Alert Weather App
Pet Project: Meet Merry

Merry at Humane Society of Marathon County
Merry at Humane Society of Marathon County
By WSAW Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Merry is an adorable 7-month-old Domestic Shorthair/Mix from the Humane Society of Marathon County who is searching for her forever home.

She was brought in as a stray in February. Merry is a shy girl but loves other cats and has a heart of gold.

To adopt Merry or to check for other adoptable animals at The Humane Society of Marathon County, visit Catsndogs.org.

The Humane Society of Marathon County is located at 7001 Packer Dr, Wausau, WI 54401.

