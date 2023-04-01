News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Lead bullets affecting the environment, wildlife, and our well-being

By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been a debate for years between hunters and environmentalists. While some may say ‘what’s the harm in hunting with lead,’ REGI says there’s quite a lot.

Lead is all around us, including in the meat you may harvest yourself. The REGI staff regularly checks meat for lead poisoning. Marge Gibson, founder of REGI, said when hunters use lead bullets, they increase someone’s risk of getting lead poisoning, which can cause insomnia, nausea, and even learning disabilities for humans and wildlife.

80% of the eagles REGI receives are suffering from lead poisoning. “In a human child, it takes a piece of lead the size of a grain of rice to poison them and of course, eagles are much smaller, so we’re dealing with some really tragic situations,” said Gibson.

When an eagle or any other carnivore eats an animal with lead in it, it can’t tell when they are eating lead. The same can be said for humans, so the solution to all of this is copper.

“Copper is an excellent ammunition. It’s more powerful than lead, it goes through the animal and so there’s less crippling of the animal and it doesn’t fragment,” added Gibson. Copper bullets tend to fan out and stay in one piece compared to lead bullets which fragment throughout the body, making them more humane.

She showed a deer that had been shot and killed with a lead bullet and described the inside of the deer as a snowstorm due to the lead because of that fragmentation.

For hunters and those who are shooting their target from distance, the debate over lead versus copper bullets has been largely debated. At longer ranges, the lead bullets make an impact but fragment out before hitting any vitals and basically poisoning the animal to death instead of delivering a swifter kill. Copper bullets on impact mushroom out but continue to drive through the target, ensuring the bullet drives through the animal while expanding its surface area.

On April 10 starting at 12 p.m., the DNR is looking for input about lead on the environment. They want people to comment on their thoughts and start conversations about switching to copper bullets.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day for rain & chance of storms, going to heavy wet snow later tonight into...
First Alert Weather Day: Rain, chance of storms to heavy snow into Saturday morning
Michael Hanson, 63
Wausau Police ask for public’s help locating man last seen Monday
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Man, 84, in critical condition after vehicle found in Wausau retention pond
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Latest News

Wausau Public Works snowplows stationed inside their department.
Wausau Public Works well-prepared for incoming snowstorm
SPASH students walkout of class to support transgender and LGBTQ+ communities
SPASH students walkout to spread awareness of “anti-trans bills”
Final Renovations Chamber of Commerce home
Wausau Chamber of Commerce staying on track with train depot renovations
Walkout to Support LGBTQ+ community
Walkout to Support LGBTQ+ community