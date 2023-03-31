News and First Alert Weather App
Boston routs Milwaukee in battle of East’s top two teams

The Celtics shot 51% from three in the 140-99 win.
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday during the first...
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - In a battle of the Eastern Conference’s top two teams, the Boston Celtics looked the part as they crushed the Bucks 140-99 Thursday night at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks started the game well, but before the first quarter was over, Boston seized momentum. Jayson Tatum had 15 points in the first 12 minutes for Boston, giving them an eight-point lead at the end of the first.

The Celtics blew the game wide open in the second quarter. Boston outscored Milwaukee 41-21 in the second quarter to open up a 28-point halftime lead. Jayson Tatum had 22 points at the half while Brown had 20.

The Bucks couldn’t battle back into the game as Boston ended up winning 140-99.

Boston shot 55% from the floor in the game and a scalding 51% from three. The Bucks meanwhile shot 38% from the floor and 33% from three. Tatum finished with 40 points for the Celtics, including 8-10 from three. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 24 points and seven rebounds,

Entering the game, the Bucks led the Celtics by three games for the number one seed in the East. However, the Celtics pulled within two games thanks to the win Thursday.

Khris Middleton left the game in the third quarter after taking an elbow from Jaylen Brown. Middleton was seen bleeding following the blow and went back to the locker room.

The Bucks are next in action Sunday night against Philadelphia. The game tips at 7:00 p.m.

