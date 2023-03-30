News and First Alert Weather App
Marshfield United We Can announces 2023 build contest winners

Marshfield United We Can
Marshfield United We Can(MAUW)
By Sean White
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The United We Can Committee and Marshfield Area United Way announced Thursday the winners of the 2023 United We Can virtual competition.

2023 Award Recipients (see photos below):

· Fan Favorite - 251 Items or More:  NextHome Hub City - “Etch-A-Luke”

· Fan Favorite - 250 Items or Less:  Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union - “The New Pad”

· Most Items Used:  Marshfield High School Student Council – “Do Good Wisconsin” (2,447 items)

· Tallest Sculpture:  Pick ‘n Save - “Easter Basket” (62 inches tall)

Honorable mentions include Brock and Decker – “WELCOME HOME!”, Columbus Catholic Schools – “Columbus Building”, First Choice Credit Union – “Lighthouse”, First Presbyterian Church Youth – “Walk Our CAN-Tastic Labyrinth!”, Forward Bank – “Hoops for Food”, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church – “Light of the World”, Nelson-Jameson, Inc. - “Helping SOLVE Community Hunger”, Project SEARCH – “United Way Circle of Hope”, Roehl Transport, Inc. – “Roehl Truck”, Schalow’s Nursery, Inc. - “We CAN’T Wait for Spring”, Simplicity Credit Union – “Somewhere Out There.”

Participants built their Canned Food Sculptures between March 1-17, 2023 and voting took place on the MAUW Facebook page from March 20-27.  Sculptures needed to be at least 50% non-perishable foods and the food pantries provided a “wish list” of items that are in need.   A total of 8,822 items were collected for local food programs; cumulatively, United We Can has collected 17,365 items total!

“We are thrilled at the turnout for this year’s event!” said MAUW Executive Director Ashley Winch.  “Food donations more than doubled from the previous year’s competition and it couldn’t have come at a better time. With the continued impact of inflation and changes to Foodshare benefits for many families, these donations will help our local pantries continue to meet the needs of our community. We are fortunate to live in such a caring community.”

Anyone can still donate cash to Soup or Socks at https://souporsocks.org anytime; or drop off food donations at Soup or Socks, St. Vincent de Paul, or United Way’s NOW Program.

