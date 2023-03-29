Gov. Evers approves nearly $8M for highway improvements in Oneida County

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Governor Evers is continuing to invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, on Wednesday he signed a $7.9 million contract to improve WIS 17, between US 8 and Stevens Street, in the city of Rhinelander and the towns of Pelican and Pine Lake.

A construction information meeting on the project will be held on April 5 at 2 p.m. at the Rhinelander City Hall. Construction is scheduled to begin the week of April 17.

Crews will replace the curb and gutter and resurface the highway. The sidewalk along the west side of WIS 17 will be widened to 10 feet and curb ramps will be replaced. The island at the southwest corner of the Timber Drive intersection will be removed and replaced with a right-turn lane.

Construction is scheduled for completion by November, but the schedule is dependent on weather conditions and construction progress. Musson Bros. Inc. is the prime contractor for the project.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news, and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s North Central Region:

Follow @WisDOTNorthCent on Twitter

Visit the region’s 511 website at https://projects.511wi.gov/region/north-central/

Alerts and updates provided from these sites are not intended for use while driving.

Wis 17 Project (511 WI)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.