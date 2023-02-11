News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Legal, responsible ways to bet on sports in Wisconsin

You can sports bet at Oneida.
You can sports bet at Oneida.(WSAW Hailey Clevenger)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sports betting is vastly illegal across Wisconsin, but if you want to place any bets, the only legal means to do so in Wisconsin is at Oneida Casino in Green Bay.

They have an app, but it does have limitations on how much you can bet. You must be in one of the nine counties where Oneida Casino operates in such as Brown County in order to use the app. Meaning if you live in Marathon or other surrounding counties, the app will not work due to the geo-locator on your phone.

“What we can offer is a venue where we are regulated and always doing the correct things when people gamble with us,” said Oneida Financial Officer and Gaming Assistant Chad Fuss.

While some people will make bets with unofficial bookies, the only way to guarantee everything is conducted legally, and avoid possible jail time, is to go through the casino. “People from the illegal side of sports bet booking are now coming to the legal side because they know that it’s regulated, and quite frankly if they win, they know they are going to get paid,” said Fuss.

The executive director of the Wisconsin Council of Problem Gamblers Rose Blozinski added that if you’re betting this Sunday, or whenever, make sure you have a limit. Do not gamble money that is essential to living such as money you need for rent or groceries.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New specialty license plate for Wisconsin received by DMV
1 dead in vehicle crash Thursday on Hwy 8 near Tomahawk
'Buffalo Building in Marshfield; 2504 S. Central A venue
Owner of Marshfield’s ‘Buffalo Building’ donates property, city considers new police department location
Natalie Decker stands by her truck before the NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Daytona...
Eagle River native Decker to race part-time with Emerling-Gase Motorsports in NASCAR Xfinity Series
James Staskiewicz
Bond, charges set for former Oneida County town supervisor

Latest News

STEAM Day kicks off at UWSP
UW-Stevens Point hosts STEAM day for area students
The art on display was created by UWSP alum Kiba Freeman using spray paint
Local artists featured at UW- Stevens Point during Black History Month
Republicans in Wisconsin have filed complaints against Judge Janet Protasiewicz with the...
GOP files complaints against Wis. Supreme Court candidate with Wis. Judicial Commission
The judicial commission cannot confirm if they have received the complaints because they are...
GOP files complaints with Judicial Commission about Supreme Court candidate