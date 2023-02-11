Legal, responsible ways to bet on sports in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sports betting is vastly illegal across Wisconsin, but if you want to place any bets, the only legal means to do so in Wisconsin is at Oneida Casino in Green Bay.

They have an app, but it does have limitations on how much you can bet. You must be in one of the nine counties where Oneida Casino operates in such as Brown County in order to use the app. Meaning if you live in Marathon or other surrounding counties, the app will not work due to the geo-locator on your phone.

“What we can offer is a venue where we are regulated and always doing the correct things when people gamble with us,” said Oneida Financial Officer and Gaming Assistant Chad Fuss.

While some people will make bets with unofficial bookies, the only way to guarantee everything is conducted legally, and avoid possible jail time, is to go through the casino. “People from the illegal side of sports bet booking are now coming to the legal side because they know that it’s regulated, and quite frankly if they win, they know they are going to get paid,” said Fuss.

The executive director of the Wisconsin Council of Problem Gamblers Rose Blozinski added that if you’re betting this Sunday, or whenever, make sure you have a limit. Do not gamble money that is essential to living such as money you need for rent or groceries.

