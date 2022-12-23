News and First Alert Weather App
REPORTS: Daulton Varsho traded to Toronto

The Marshfield alum hit .235 with 27 home runs for Arizona in 2022
Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Daulton Varsho (12) catches a fly out hit by San Francisco...
Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Daulton Varsho (12) catches a fly out hit by San Francisco Giants' Joey Bart during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - According to reports, Marshfield native Daulton Varsho is being traded from the Arizona Diamondbacks to the Toronto Blue Jays. ESPN’s Jeff Passan had the news first Friday afternoon.

Varsho had his most productive big league season yet in 2022. He slashed .235/.302/.745 last season with 27 home runs, the most of his career. His 27 homers were second on the team for Arizona last year. Varsho joins a Blue Jays team that has made the postseason two of the last three seasons.

