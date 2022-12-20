How to prepare for winter power outage

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Power outages, no matter what time of year can be frustrating, but they can be more challenging in the winter if you are left without a heating source.

Cielo is a company that manufactures smart AC products. They have several ways to help you prepare for a wintertime power outage.

Weatherize Your Home

The best time to start winterizing your home is around the fall season. You can start by insulating your windows and doors. Then move on to attic insulation to prevent heat escape from your house through the roof space. If you’ll be using a wood-burning fireplace to keep yourself warm during a power outage, check if everything is in place and working fine. Clean the fireplace thoroughly and inspect the chimney and gasket for damage. Also, make sure you have enough stock of wood to make it through.

Stock your cupboards

In case of a long-term power outage, your food stock, especially fresh items, is likely to run out. They will only last as long as your refrigerator keeps them cool, which, in most cases, is up to 48 hours. Stock up on canned food, nuts, granolas, cereals, crackers, juices, powdered milk, and instant coffee. Also, store water bottles as tap water can freeze or become inaccessible if you have an electric motor.

Protect Your Pipes

During winter, your house pipes are susceptible to freezing and bursting. Not only does this causes a lot of inconvenience and damage, but it also puts a strain on your wallet. Insulating pipes is the best way to prevent them from freezing during a power blackout. It’s also a good idea to turn off the main value because in freezing weather, if any of the pipes burst, the water will flow out from that damaged area, potentially causing water damage. If turning off the valve isn’t an option you can also turn on the faucets as running water prevents freezing. Do not let dripping water go to waste; collect it in a bucket to use later on. After the power is restored, you can use the pipe freeze protection mode that some ductless heat pumps offer. In this mode, the heat pump continuously blows out hot air consuming minimum energy, preventing the temperature from falling below freezing point.

Buy a Generator

A generator can be a great investment if you’re worried about losing power. There are two types of generators: standby and portable ones. A standby generator is hardwired into your home’s electrical system and backs up your entire home or just the most essential items. Portable generators can be moved anywhere and are less expensive. You will be able to run essential appliances such as a fridge or a space heater. Never run a generator inside your house. You should set them up at least 20 feet away from your home.

Fill Your Bathtub with Water

You don’t need to worry if you have a municipal water supply. However, it will be a problem if you have an electric water pump. In case of a power outage, you can run out of water. Cielo suggests filling your bathtub with water in case of a power outage.

Use a tent inside

Setting up a tent inside your home can help everyone inside it stay warm. Tents are designed to trap body heat. Picking a room with the fewest exterior walls will help maximize heat.

