Rhinelander High School students collect food for area food pantry

By Sean White
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Rhinelander, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rhinelander Area Food Pantry gratefully received 682 pounds of food from the FBLA/DECA Trick or Can food drive.

FBLA/DECA was ecstatic to bring our community a statewide community service project, Trick Or Can. Members dropped off bags for community donations on Oct. 17 and returned to pick up the non-perishable food items on Oct. 26.

Halloween marks a time each year when community members are willing to open their doors and interact with one another spreading joy and candy aplenty, but it is also a great time of need in our community. That is why so many DECA chapters across the state have begun to adopt Trick or Can into their repertoire of community service events.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the RHS FBLA/DECA advisor Mischell Fryar at 715-365-9500 or fryarmis@rhinelander.k12.wi.us.

The Rhinelander Area Food Pantry gratefully received 682 pounds of foods from the FBLA/DECA...
The Rhinelander Area Food Pantry gratefully received 682 pounds of foods from the FBLA/DECA Trick or Can food drive.(Rhinelander Area Food Pantry)
