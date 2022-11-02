Evers’ campaign outspends Michels by $12.5 million

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The gubernatorial campaigns have filed the final campaign finance reports before Election Day with the Wisconsin Ethics Commission. The latest reports detail spending from September 1 through October 24.

Evers’ campaign reported nearly $37 million in spending so far in 2022, outspending his Republican challenger by $12.5 million on the year. During the latest filed period, the Tony for Wisconsin campaign has received over $6 million in contributions from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and various other groups and organizations.

The Michels’ campaign has spent nearly $25 million in the last seven months in the gubernatorial run. The Republican Party of Wisconsin and other committees, have also generated funding for the Michels’ campaign, contributing $3.3 million so far this year.

Last week, two sizable donations to the Republican Party of Wisconsin came from Michels’ brothers, Kevin and Patrick Michels, who contributed $1.5 million collectively.

The deadline for the next campaign finance reports for this election isn’t until January 17, 2023. This will include spending from October 25 through December 31.

