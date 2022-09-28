Dillon’s Law 2.0 aims to make epinephrine more accessible

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - State Representative Katrina Shankland joined Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza, UWSP faculty and staff, and local health care professionals Tuesday to celebrate the passing of an updated version of a law that will help people with life-threatening allergies.

Shankland is a co-author of the 2017 version of Dillon’s Law that allowed businesses and organizations to carry epi pens for people with severe allergic reactions.

Now, she is a co-author of the updated version.

“Dillon’s Law 2.0 expanded it to individuals, so now, people who are interested in carrying epi pens either at their place of work in their home, in their car, in their purse, can be certified,” Shankland said.

Angel Mueller’s son Dillon died at the age of 18 from anaphylactic shock due to a bee sting, causing her to crusade for widespread access to epinephrine. The family didn’t even know he was allergic.

“How do you get a prescription for something you don’t know you have or could acquire at any point in your life?” Mueller said.

Mueller says it’s important to increase access to epinephrine because just like kids grow out of allergies, adults can grow into them.

“It’s not if you got stung last year you’re not allergic. You could be allergic to a fish fry next Friday night you go out,” Mueller said.

Stevens Point is the first city in Wisconsin to become actively anaphylaxis-prepared.

That drive is just as strong on the UWSP campus.

“And we’re looking to get dining halls involved and residence halls because having epi pens on hand in case of anaphylactic shock is very important,” said UWSP Student Health Director Corinn Fritz.

Mueller and Shankland honored Mayor Mike Wiza for his support of the law.

They say they want the education and access to spread throughout the state.

“We want first responders to work with community members to educate them on the new law. We want to make sure more people are aware that they can become trained and they can carry epi pens,” Shankland said.

They not only had a ceremony for the law Tuesday night. Everyone in attendance got the training for certification in less than an hour.

Click here to find out how to schedule a training.

