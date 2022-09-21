More than half disapprove of U.S. Supreme Court’s work, MU Law School poll finds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new Marquette Law School Poll found that 60% of adults disapprove of the job the U.S. Supreme Court is doing, whereas 40% approve.

The latest Marquette Law School Supreme Court survey was conducted Sept. 7-14, 2022. The survey interviewed 1,448 adults nationwide and has a margin of error of +/-3.4 percentage points.

In July 2022, the nationwide survey found similar results: 38% approved and 61% disapproved.

The latest polling numbers echo a downward trend following the leaked draft opinion that preceded the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In March 2022, 54% of those surveyed had approved of SCOTUS’ job performance, but that figure has since dropped by 14 percentage points.

These polling numbers indicate a significant decline in approval of the U.S. Supreme Court from this time last year. In September 2021, 60% of adults surveyed approved of the way the U.S. Supreme Court is handling its job while half disapproved.

Poll dates Approve Disapprove Sept. 2020 66 33 July 2021 60 39 Sept. 2021 49 50 Nov. 2021 54 46 Jan. 2022 52 46 March 2022 54 45 May 2022 44 55 July 2022 38 61 Sept. 2022 40 60

