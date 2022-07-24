Ten-year-old takes hockey dreams from Mosinee to Canada

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - One could say Caden Skinner was born with a hockey stick in his hands. He says he first began playing the sport when he was two or three years old at a ‘Learn to skate’ in Mosinee.

“My dad did it and it was kind of hard at first, but once I got the hang of it, I was good at it,” said Skinner.

Now ten years old, Skinner has certainly improved since his toddler days on the ice. His Mosinee coaches can attest to that fact.

”In our area, he’s obviously one of the better players around said,” said Troy Michalski, the Mosinee Squirt A Team head coach. “He’s grown as a player and he’s continuing to learn the game.”

Skinner has certainly enjoyed his young career in Mosinee, but he was presented with a unique opportunity abroad with his select team CCM Chicago. He and his team played in The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament in Edmonton, Alberta.

”It was really cool, especially playing in front of a lot of people,” said Skinner.

The tournament is played in the West Edmonton Mall, a shopping mall with an ice rink in the commons area. The unique backdrop was certainly an unforgettable experience for Skinner.

“It was a really cool experience throughout all my years of playing hockey,” said Skinner. “It was a pretty cool experience playing in a mall with a big ice rink.”

Skinner made the most of the showcase. After one of his team’s games, he was named one of the three stars of the game, having scored two goals. Playing was the first priority, but it was also quite the opportunity to meet other young hockey players from around North America.

”I got to know them a lot better as the season went on,” said Skinner. “It’s really cool that I got to learn my teammates.”

After returning from the tournament, Skinner is still just as motivated as ever to continue to get better at his favorite sport. Whether it’s shooting in the garage or out on the homemade ice rink he made with his dad in the winter, Skinner simply just wants to improve when he can.

“I think he’ll continue to grow, continue to move the puck, all those types of things,” said Michalski. “He’s well on his way here at Mosinee right now.”

Skinner said he looks up to Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks and Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs as his favorite players in the NHL. His goal is to get where they are someday and play in the NHL himself.

