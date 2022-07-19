Wausau Police investigating overnight burglary at Fleet Farm

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is investigating a burglary at Fleet Farm in Wausau.

Wausau Police said the alarm to the property was triggered at 12:30 a.m. Lt. John Phillips said there was forced entry to the building. He said no firearms or ammunition was taken. However, other merchandise was taken.

Lt. Phillips there was damage to interior and exterior of the building.

No employees were present at the time incident.

Anyone with information can call Det. Stetzer at 715-261-7970.

