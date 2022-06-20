News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wisconsin Rapids area celebrates ‘Cranberry Blossom Festival’

A parade through the city was part of the final day of festivities
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - In late June, cranberries begin to blossom with pink flowers. In Wood County, one of Wisconsin’s highest-producing cranberry centers, the time of year is a cause for celebration.

This weekend marked Cranberry Blossom Festival in the Wisconsin Rapids area. The four-day celebration culminated with a busy Sunday of events including a parade, carnival and lawn mower races.

“It’s just a chance for everyone to get together to celebrate, not only cranberries but just our community and just being together doing fun family activities,” said Hannah Quick, Events and Marketing Director for the Heart of Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce.

The celebration is centered around the tart fruit, as people understand just how important it is to the area.

“It is really embedded in so much of what the central Wisconsin area is all about so it’s just a chance for us to celebrate and we can’t do it enough,” said Quick.

The parade strolled through downtown Sunday afternoon. More than 40 floats participated in the nearly one-hour-long spectacle. Quick said there were so many people there, that several people arrived before she even did.

“It’s an amazing feeling to see all of the parade floats come by and to see the community members lined up along the streets,” said Quick. “We really work hard to provide these ‘Quality of life’ events and to see the community really enjoying them, that’s what it’s all about.”

Also taking place Sunday was the carnival, held at the Grand Rapids Lions Club. The Lions Club has been more than happy to share their more than 20 acres of land.

“The tourism bureau came to us and said, two years ago, ‘Can we go out here?’ and we said, ‘Well, absolutely,’ said Arne Nystrom, the club president.

The carnival has typical fair-style rides and food, as well as a chance to stop for a drink or meal at the Lions Club. The ever-popular lawn mower races are also a well-attended aspect of the day.

“Wisconsin Rapids, we’re really fortunate to have such an active community that wants to get out and participate and be involved,” said Quick. “We’ll keep having these events as long as they want to be a part of them.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are trying to locate Brandon Colligan, 26, who was last seen Friday, June 10, at...
Missing Waupaca County man found deceased
Kandise [Sporer] Sheahen
Woman charged with failing to manage grandmother’s diabetes resulting in death
Rothschild boat suspect
Suspect who arrived in canoe, stole motorboat arrested near Mosinee
Deer
Langlade County deer farm depopulated due to CWD concerns
Fire department takes a picture with new members
Stevens Point welcomes three new firefighters

Latest News

A First Alert Weather Day for Monday PM to Tuesday Early Evening.
First Alert Weather Day Monday & Tuesday for Dangerous Heat
First Alert Weather Days Monday & Tuesday. Breezy, hot & humid with highs in the 90s, heat...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
Dave and Debbie Russell met while competing at UW-Oshkosh.
Your Town Stevens Point: Russell Gymnastics’ family dynamic creates coaching legacy
Your Town Stevens Point: Russell Gymnastics’ family dynamic creates coaching legacy
Your Town Stevens Point: Russell Gymnastics’ family dynamic creates coaching legacy