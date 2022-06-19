News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wausau celebrates World Refugee Day

This is the first time the city has held an event to recognize the day
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Several area groups in Wausau came together to put on the city’s first World Refugee Day event Saturday, held at the 400 Block in downtown Wausau.

World Refugee Day is an international day that recognizes the sacrifices refugees have made around the world. With Wausau’s diverse background of culture, it only made sense to have a celebration that coincided with the day.

“Seeing how it all came together, with just so many groups involved is just so great,” said Adam VanNoord, Executive Director of the Wausau Refugee Resettlement Agency. “I’m just excited to hear some stories and it’s fun seeing families enjoy themselves.”

The event featured guest speakers, music, games, food and more. Groups involved included the Ethiopian Community Development Council, the American Hispanic Association, New Beginnings for Refugees, the Community Foundation of Northcentral Wisconsin, the Hmong American Center and more volunteers.

“It’s not just refugees. There’s a lot of natural migration coming into our area,” said VonNoord. “It’s important to embrace that diversity, but also to celebrate those differences in a fun environment.”

One of the diverse backgrounds in Wausau is the Afgan community, which has had refugees come to the area this year. For Sayed Nabir, seeing the welcome nature of his new home is quite rewarding.

“It’s wonderful for me,” said Nabir. “It’s my first time as an Afghan refugee being part of this kind of event so it’s wonderful we’re seeing diverse people from different cultures and we’re meeting different people so that’s great.”

Nabir is the Community Integration Program Manager for the ECDC.

The official World Refugee Day worldwide is Monday, June 20.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rothschild boat suspect
Suspect who arrived in canoe, stole motorboat arrested near Mosinee
Authorities are trying to locate Brandon Colligan, 26, who was last seen Friday, June 10, at...
Missing Waupaca County man found deceased
Kandise [Sporer] Sheahen
Woman charged with failing to manage grandmother’s diabetes resulting in death
Deer
Langlade County deer farm depopulated due to CWD concerns
Crews were caled to Fireside Apartments for a report of smoke on the 3rd floor
Crews called to apartment fire south of Stevens Point

Latest News

A hidden gem for reptiles
A hidden gem for reptiles
Wausau celebrates World Refugee Day
Wausau celebrates World Refugee Day
Juneteenth celebration in Stevens Point continues to grow
Juneteenth celebration in Stevens Point continues to grow
A First Alert Weather Day for Monday PM to Tuesday Early Evening.
First Alert Weather Day Monday-Tuesday for Dangerous Heat
Clouds to some sunshine and warmer for Father's Day. A First Alert Weather Day for Monday &...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast