Report: Rodgers attending Packers mandatory minicamp

Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers during NFL football training camp Saturday, July...
Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers during NFL football training camp Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be at Lambeau Field this week as the team holds their mandatory minicamp, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The two time reigning MVP missed the first two weeks of Organized Team Activities, which are voluntary, and coaches have said during the offseason program Rodgers would not necessarily need the reps to be ready for training camp. Also that allowing the young wide receiving corps to learn the system before getting on the field with QB1 could be a good thing.

There’s no indication how the coaches will split up the reps during practice between Rodgers and back-up Jordan Love, who has been taking the majority of snaps in Rodgers’ absence.

This offseason Rodgers agreed to a contract extension with the Packers for $200 million dollars over four years, $153 million of which is guaranteed.

The Packers will hold three practices this week between Tuesday and Thursday. The first two practices of the week are open to the public at Nitschke Field.

