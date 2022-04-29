BREAKING: Packers get WR in second round, OL in round three

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers made a move early in the second round of the NFL Draft. The Packers traded up to select a wide receiver, widely perceived as the team’s greatest need, in North Dakota State’s Christian Watson. This is the first wide receiver Green Bay has taken in the first two rounds of the draft since Davante Adams in 2014.

The Packers moved up to the #34 pick, swapping with the Minnesota Vikings to select Watson. In return, the Vikings received the #53 and #59 picks from Green Bay.

In his collegiate career, Watson hauled in 105 catches for 2,140 yards and 14 TDs. He averaged over 20-yards per catch while at NDSU.

With the 34th pick in the 2022 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select North Dakota State WR Christian Watson!

#PackersDraft | @SchneiderCareer pic.twitter.com/1SU8NnWkoS — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 29, 2022

Watson is the son of former Packers practice squad safety Tim Watson.

In the third round, Green Bay grabbed an offensive lineman out of UCLA Sean Rhyan. The Packers used the #92 pick to select the three-year Bruin starter. In 2021, he was named to the all Pac-12 first team.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.