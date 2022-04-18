Hmong American Center holds grand opening for new Wood County location

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a joyful day for southeast Asian community in central Wisconsin Sunday as the Hmong American Center held a grand opening for their new location in Wisconsin Rapids.

The need for a location in Wood County first arose in fall 2021, when Hmong community members came to Hmong American Center, requesting services in the area. After research was done, it was determined there was a strong need for assistance in the area. Through a grant from the Wisconsin United Coalition of Mutual Assistance Association (WUCMAA), a physical location was found for the new center, an important step according to Hmong American Center Executive Director Yee Leng Xiong.

“By having a physical location in Wood County, that gives members of the southeast Asian community to have a place to call their home, a place for them to receive service and a place to feel comfortable as well,” said Xiong.

One of the biggest needs for a new center was transportation. The closes area of service is Wausau. The centers are essential to the community for services of translating, health assistance, educational programs and more.

“Traveling a mile, two miles is hard already so if we didn’t have an office in Wood County, many of the southeast Asian community members would have to come up to Wausau because that’s where all our staff are located,” said Xiong.

The facility had its grand opening Sunday, which included a ribbon cutting, service and guest speakers. Guests included leaders of the Hmong community, Rep. Scott Krug and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes.

“We want all of our leaders to understand the cultural contributions that the Hmong community to the entire state of Wisconsin,” said Barnes in his address. “I’m excited to be here today with you, but even more excited about continuing this journey with you all.”

The crowd filled the entire new space, with overflow even outside the building. After the remarks, refreshments were served while people continued to visit.

“We’re so thrilled, members of the southeast Asian community, it’s time we serve them in Wood County here,” said Xiong. “This is not just for the Hmong community, not just the Laotian or southeast Asian community, but the community in general, supplying educational opportunities, financial support systems and allowing individuals to truly be served an self-sustainable.”

The new facility is located at 2831 South 8th street in Wisconsin Rapids. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information on services from the Hmong American Center, visit here.

