Former Packers safety Butler among Hall of Fame semifinalists

Green Bay Packers defensive end Reggie White (92) is congratulated by LeRoy Butler (36) after...
Green Bay Packers defensive end Reggie White (92) is congratulated by LeRoy Butler (36) after White sacked New England Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe in the second half of Super Bowl XXXI Sunday, Jan. 26, 1997 at the Superdome in New Orleans. Teammate Santana Dotson (71) looks on. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)(NBC15)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers great, and inventor of the Lambeau Leap, LeRoy Butler is once again among the 26 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Butler has been a finalist each of the last two years, and missed enshrinement due in part to some high profile first year eligible players the likes of Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson in 2021.

A four time All-Pro selection, Butler is the only player in NFL history to record both 20 sacks and 20 interceptions in a career. He is also the only member of the All 1990s team not enshrined in Canton, Ohio.

This year’s class includes 13 defensive players with four defensive backs among the semifinalists.

Some other former members of the green and gold that were among the original list of 122 modern era included Donald Driver, Nick Collins, and Ryan Longwell. All three did not advance to the group of semifinalists.

