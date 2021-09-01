Advertisement

New restaurant to open in Rib Mountain hotel this fall

Van Acre logo
Van Acre logo(Ghidorzi Hotel Group)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Ghidorzi Hotel Group announced the new restaurant will be named Van Acre.

“Van Acre will be one more thing to love about Wausau. Elevating the guest experience and showcasing our community are at the very heart of our business, and this development achieves both,” said Chris Ghidorzi, President of Ghidorzi Hotel Group.

The menu will be regionally inspired. It will also have creative cocktails, craft brews and a curated wine list. There will also be an exclusive private dining room for up to eight people.

The winter igloo dining experience will also return.

The hotel is located at 151401 County Rd NN in Wausau.

