Marshfield Clinic Health System: ‘The time has come’, COVID-19 vaccinations for employees now required

Marshfield Clinic
Marshfield Clinic(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic Health System employees will need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15. The health care system made the announcement Wednesday morning.

“We did not take this decision lightly. It was one we’ve been discussing for the past several weeks. But the time has come. In order to be a leader in the community and provide the care our patients deserve, we need to lead by example,” said Dr. Susan Turney, CEO of Marshfield Clinic Health System.

Turney added that the decision to mandate was based on the increase in COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin and the increased spread of the delta variant.

The announcement release stated since the beginning of July, nearly every COVID-19 patient the Health System hospitalized was unvaccinated.

Marshfield Clinic already requires influenza vaccines.

