Advertisement

Child hit and killed by vehicle in Wood County

A child has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning near Auburndale.
A child has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning near Auburndale.(.)
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WSAW) - A child has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning near Auburndale.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on County Road Y near North Road. County Road Y was closed for several hours and is now open.

The child’s age, gender, and name have not been released. Other details surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Petersen of Oconto Falls says an ice shanty built by her late husband (pictured here)...
Oconto Falls woman says ice shanty, built by late husband, was stolen from Shawano Lake
The racers line up before a race on Saturday.
Snowmobile racing continues despite warm termperatures
Ahlstrom-Munksjo Mosinee Mill (March 8, 2021)
Hazmat team responds to Mosinee paper mill
This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift
A Building Committee comprised of Board of Directors members and volunteers was convened to...
The Highground Veterans Memorial Park to kick off $4 million capital campaign

Latest News

Shawn Carl, Jared Carl, and Audrey Benson
3 arrested following young man's murder to appear in court
Ahlstrom-Munksjo Mosinee Mill (March 8, 2021)
Hazmat team responds to Mosinee paper mill
Tapping Maple Trees At Home
Tapping Maple Trees At Home
Remaining mild with temps mainly in the 50s for Monday
First Alert Weather - Back to work mild forecast