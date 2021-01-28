New technology brings hope for parents and their children living with type 1 diabetes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Approximately 1.6 million Americans are living with type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disease that occurs when a person’s pancreas stops producing insulin -- the hormone that controls blood-sugar levels and converts glucose to energy. Without insulin, glucose can build up in the bloodstream and cause significant short- and long-term health complications.

Did You Know?

187,000 children and adolescents have T1D

64,000 people are diagnosed each year in the U.S.

By 2050, 5 million people are expected to be diagnosed with T1D, 600,000 of them under the age of 20

For parents of young children, receiving a T1D diagnosis can be devastating. It’s a 24/7 disease that requires constant management, continuously and carefully balancing insulin dosing with eating, exercise and other activities. It can be overwhelming and all-consuming, which adds additional stress on top of the normal worries that come with parenting a young child.

To give parents more control and peace of mind, Medtronic Diabetes recently announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of the MiniMed 770G hybrid closed loop system, which makes automated insulin delivery available to children as young as two for the first time. Parents can now lean on technology to automatically deliver the basal insulin their child needs throughout the day and monitor their child’s glucose levels remotely on their smartphone. That’s offering peace of mind and a sense of independence for their children, so parents don’t have to constantly monitor their kids to see what their sugar levels are.

The data can be shared automatically with care partners via the app, including their child’s physician, so check-ups are seamless and more productive. This smartphone connected pump will also enable parents to download future advancements remotely, ensuring they have access to the latest technologies to help their child manage their diabetes.

Dr. Jennifer McVean, a pediatric endocrinologist who also lives with T1D and uses MiniMed 770G, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday to discuss the latest technology and what it means for families managing this chronic disorder. She was joined by Natasha McLean, whose child lives with T1D.

