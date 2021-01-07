Solar power expected to boom in 2021

CUSTER, Wis. (WSAW) - A local solar energy group is expecting to see more people switch to the renewable energy source this year.

Each year solar energy is becoming easier and cheaper to install and with many people scraping for money because of the pandemic, going solar could be the right choice for your wallet.

As money has become tighter, paying less for your electricity should be an easy choice.

“Everybody that goes solar through this program is so grateful that they have this opportunity,” Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA) Events Manager Jordan Pupols said.

It’s Pupols’ job to educate communities near and far about the benefits of solar power through the program, “grow solar.”

“With federal tax credits being extended as well as our focus on energy budget being doubled. We really see 2021 being an absolute boom year for the solar industry,” Pupols said.

Locally, 30 homes and small businesses in Portage, Wood, Lincoln and Marathon counties had MREA install 180 kilowatts of solar power in 2020 they hope to double that this year.

“Solar in essence sells itself once we arm citizens and business owners with the information that they need in order to make an informed decision about the investment,” Pupols said.

MREA has been partnered with the City of Stevens Point for many years, something Mayor Mike Wiza is more than proud of.

“One of the things that started when my administration took over is trying to get the city back on a sustainable path,” Wiza said.

Wiza said he encourages new businesses and homeowners to invest in solar power, what he believes is the cheapest energy you can have.

It’s the city’s goal to make switching to solar hassle free.

“We’ve stream lined the process so much and changed our zoning to allow it, trying to make it as easy as possible to now install that solar,” Wiza said.

The City of Stevens Point has now issued over 50 solar permits, with one third of them coming in 2020.

If you’re interested in going solar, follow this link to MREA.

