Report: NBA players decide to resume playoffs

Buena Vista, Fla. (WBAY) - On Thursday morning, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that NBA players have decided to resume playoff games and The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported games are expected to resume on Friday.

The NBA's players have decided to resume the playoffs, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

Sources: NBA players -- and league -- are aiming to restart games Friday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020

The fate of the playoffs was placed in doubt after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their playoff series against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday afternoon to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha earlier in the week.

Following the Bucks’ decision, the NBA canceled all games on Wednesday. A group meeting in the bubble was held on Wednesday night to discuss the next course of action and more meetings were held Thursday morning.

According to ESPN, the players were made aware of the financial consequences they could face if they chose to cancel the rest of the playoffs. On Wednesday night NBPA executive director Michele Roberts and senior counsel Ron Klempner explained that the players could lose 25-30% of their salary for next year if they abandoned the rest of the season. The league could also terminate the CBA and lock out the players while terms of a new agreement would be negotiated under the uncertain economic times that face the nation during the pandemic and social unrest.

