Advertisement

Report: NBA players decide to resume playoffs

nba playoffs
nba playoffs(WBAY)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Buena Vista, Fla. (WBAY) - On Thursday morning, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that NBA players have decided to resume playoff games and The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported games are expected to resume on Friday.

The fate of the playoffs was placed in doubt after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their playoff series against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday afternoon to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha earlier in the week.

Following the Bucks’ decision, the NBA canceled all games on Wednesday. A group meeting in the bubble was held on Wednesday night to discuss the next course of action and more meetings were held Thursday morning.

According to ESPN, the players were made aware of the financial consequences they could face if they chose to cancel the rest of the playoffs. On Wednesday night NBPA executive director Michele Roberts and senior counsel Ron Klempner explained that the players could lose 25-30% of their salary for next year if they abandoned the rest of the season. The league could also terminate the CBA and lock out the players while terms of a new agreement would be negotiated under the uncertain economic times that face the nation during the pandemic and social unrest.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved

.

Latest News

Sports

Packers cancel Thursday’s practice in solidarity with Kenosha protests

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Several professional teams have boycotted games and called off practices in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

Breaking

Brewers will not play Wednesday’s game against the Reds

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds won’t play Wednesday night, according to multiple sources.

Nba

Bucks boycott Game 5 vs. Orlando

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The buzzer sounded for the start of Game 5 between the Bucks and Magic, but neither team was on the court.

Mlb

Woodruff leads Brewers to 3-2 win over Reds

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Brandon Woodruff pitched six strong innings, Orlando Arcia snapped a 2-for-21 stretch with a go-ahead base hit in the fourth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Latest News

Nba

Giannis Antetokounmpo wins NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The NBA announced Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Boys Basketball

Wausau East head boys basketball coach Troy Pieper accepts head coaching job at Merrill

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Wausau East announced that Troy Pieper, the Lumberjacks boys basketball coach, has accepted the Merrill boys basketball coaching job.

News

No fans in stadium for Packers-Vikings game

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Minnesota Vikings will play at least their first two home games without fans in attendance

Mlb

Smoak, Brewers snap 4-game skid, beat Bauer, Reds 4-2

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Justin Smoak homered and drove in three runs as the Milwaukee Brewers cooled off Trevor Bauer and snapped a four-game skid with a 4-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.

News

Wausau School Board votes 7-1 to proceed with fall sports

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
The Wausau School District is moving forward with a fall sports season that follows. WIAA guidelines. The school board made that decision with a 7-1 vote tonight.

Sports

Bucks take 3-1 series lead with 121-106 win over Magic

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
The Bucks are now one win away from advancing to the second round.