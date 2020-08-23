Rock Co. deputies rescue struggling boaters in Sugar River
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office ran through the woods for 2.5 miles to rescue two people struggling in the Sugar River Saturday night.
Around 8:50 p.m. deputies Matthew Christidis, Kevin Lyga and Morgan Stalker and other responding agencies were dispatched to the area of W. Carroll Rd. and W. Brandherm Rd. for a report of two people struggling in the river, according to a press release.
Dispatch was informed that a person was clinging to a kayak while another was clinging to a tube.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Water Rescue Team and Drone Team were dispatched and help in finding the stranded boaters.
The Sheriff’s Office says a male from Loves Park, IL and a female from Lake Hills, IL were located and administered aid.
Neither boater suffered any major injuries.
This is not the first life-threatening incident on the Sugar River this summer.
