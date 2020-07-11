Saturday COVID-19 numbers: 926 new cases reported

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the third straight day, the Department of Health Services reported a record-high number of new COVID-19 cases statewide with 926 new positive cases and 11,093 negative tests reported.

Those numbers saw the percent positive of those tested increase again to 7.7% for Saturday.

Currently, there are 6,944 active COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin with 27,909 cases listed as recovered. 821 people have died due to complications with the coronavirus in Wisconsin.

There are 83 labs that are currently performing COVID-19 tests, with 24 labs planning to do so. Wisconsin’s daily testing capacity is at 24,362 tests.

There are 265 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 75 in the intensive care unit. 155 inpatients are awaiting COVID-19 test results.

In central Wisconsin, Marathon County currently has 268 cases of COVID-19 reported. Portage County has 234 reported cases and Waupaca County has 169 cases. Wood County has now confirmed 103 cases of the virus, with Clark County showing 99 cases and Shawano County reporting 94 cases.

Two new deaths were reported Saturday in Waupaca County.

In North Central Wisconsin, 74 of the cases recorded were health care workers.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.