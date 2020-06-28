457 new cases confirmed, 5,009 active COVID-19 cases: DHS

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services Sunday reported 457 new cases of COVID-19 with 6,024 negative tests being recorded.

That brings the percent positive of those tested to 7.1% for Sunday, the highest it has been in the last two weeks.

Throughout Wisconsin, 27,743 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in total. There have been 521,747 negative test results.

No new deaths were reported Sunday, that number remaining at 777.

Wisconsin has seen 3,393 hospitalizations due to complications with COVID-19. As of Sunday, 239 patients are currently in the hospital with 89 in the ICU. 146 inpatients are awaiting COVID-19 test results.

75 labs are currently conducting COVID-19 testing with 29 additional labs planning to do so. The state’s current daily testing capacity sits at 18,425.

As of Sunday, DHS is reporting 5,009 active cases, with 21,953 having recovered from the virus.

DHS defines the number of confirmed recoveries as the number of confirmed cases who are currently alive based on Wisconsin state vital records system data and had one or more of the following:

- Documentation of resolved symptoms

- Documentation of release from public health isolation

- 30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis

In central Wisconsin, 13 new cases were confirmed on Sunday.

Marathon County currently has 150 cases reported. Of those reported cases, 73 are active with 76 having recovered.

Portage County has the second highest number of cases reported at 130. Of those cases, 55 are active with 75 having recovered.

