Currently, the Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) are not contenders to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, with +50000 odds on the moneyline to win it all.

Head to Ticketmaster to get tickets to see Marquette play in person!

The Golden Eagles will play at home against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, November 11 at 3:00 PM ET.

Golden Eagles NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +50000 (Bet $100 to win $50000)

Head to BetMGM to place a futures bet today!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette Team Stats

With 84.0 points per game on offense, Marquette is 71st in college basketball. At the other end, it cedes 51.0 points per contest, which ranks 75th in college basketball.

Looking to place a futures bet on Marquette? Sign up with BetMGM today to make your picks!

Marquette Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 1-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

0-0 | 1-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 Marquette has one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.