Marquette vs. Villanova January 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Marquette Golden Eagles (11-3, 2-1 Big East) play the Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) in a matchup of Big East squads at 2:30 PM ET on Monday. The game airs on FOX.
Marquette vs. Villanova Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
Marquette Players to Watch
- Tyler Kolek: 15.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Oso Ighodaro: 13.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kam Jones: 14.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- David Joplin: 9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chase Ross: 7.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Villanova Players to Watch
- Eric Dixon: 14.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyler Burton: 9.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Longino: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- TJ Bamba: 8.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Moore: 13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Marquette vs. Villanova Stat Comparison
|Marquette Rank
|Marquette AVG
|Villanova AVG
|Villanova Rank
|112th
|78.0
|Points Scored
|73.6
|217th
|84th
|66.4
|Points Allowed
|63.5
|30th
|283rd
|34.1
|Rebounds
|38.5
|100th
|281st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|181st
|90th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|9.5
|38th
|71st
|15.6
|Assists
|11.9
|301st
|72nd
|10.5
|Turnovers
|9.8
|40th
