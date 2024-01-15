The Marquette Golden Eagles (11-3, 2-1 Big East) play the Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) in a matchup of Big East squads at 2:30 PM ET on Monday. The game airs on FOX.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Marquette vs. Villanova Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Marquette Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Players to Watch

Tyler Kolek: 15.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Oso Ighodaro: 13.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Kam Jones: 14.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK David Joplin: 9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Chase Ross: 7.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Villanova Players to Watch

Eric Dixon: 14.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyler Burton: 9.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Longino: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK TJ Bamba: 8.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Justin Moore: 13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs. Villanova Stat Comparison

Marquette Rank Marquette AVG Villanova AVG Villanova Rank 112th 78.0 Points Scored 73.6 217th 84th 66.4 Points Allowed 63.5 30th 283rd 34.1 Rebounds 38.5 100th 281st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 9.2 181st 90th 8.5 3pt Made 9.5 38th 71st 15.6 Assists 11.9 301st 72nd 10.5 Turnovers 9.8 40th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.