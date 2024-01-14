Sunday's Horizon League slate includes the Green Bay Phoenix (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) playing the Cleveland State Vikings (10-5, 3-1 Horizon League) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. Cleveland State Game Information

Green Bay Players to Watch

  • Noah Reynolds: 19.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Elijah Jones: 9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Marcus Hall: 6.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Rich Byhre: 5.9 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Foster Wonders: 7.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Cleveland State Players to Watch

  • Tristan Enaruna: 17.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK
  • Tujautae Williams: 12.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Drew Lowder: 13.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tevin Smith: 8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Dylan Arnett: 4.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

Green Bay vs. Cleveland State Stat Comparison

Green Bay Rank Green Bay AVG Cleveland State AVG Cleveland State Rank
337th 66.1 Points Scored 76.7 148th
79th 66.3 Points Allowed 70.1 152nd
332nd 32.6 Rebounds 36.5 189th
340th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 12.1 20th
136th 8 3pt Made 7.3 209th
305th 11.8 Assists 12.3 267th
183rd 11.8 Turnovers 11.3 137th

