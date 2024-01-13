Saturday's Horizon slate includes the Green Bay Phoenix (9-3) against the Robert Morris Colonials (6-6) at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Green Bay vs. Robert Morris Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Green Bay Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Green Bay Players to Watch

Natalie McNeal: 11.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Cassie Schiltz: 11.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Maddy Schreiber: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Bailey Butler: 7.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 8.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Robert Morris Players to Watch

Danielle Vuletich: 8.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK Naomi Barnwell: 7.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Simone Morris: 11.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Louella Allana: 5.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Alejandra Mastral: 6.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.