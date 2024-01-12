The Milwaukee Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) face the Cleveland State Vikings (9-5, 2-1 Horizon League) in a clash of Horizon League squads at 8:00 PM ET on Friday. The game is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Milwaukee Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Milwaukee Players to Watch

Kentrell Pullian: 10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Erik Pratt: 12.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Elijah Jamison: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK BJ Freeman: 19.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Darius Duffy: 4.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cleveland State Players to Watch

Tristan Enaruna: 17.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK

17.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK Tujautae Williams: 12.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Drew Lowder: 13.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Tevin Smith: 7.8 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Dylan Arnett: 4.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State Stat Comparison

Milwaukee Rank Milwaukee AVG Cleveland State AVG Cleveland State Rank 180th 75.1 Points Scored 76.1 156th 316th 77.7 Points Allowed 69.6 144th 155th 37.1 Rebounds 37 162nd 27th 11.9 Off. Rebounds 12.6 13th 105th 8.3 3pt Made 7.4 199th 259th 12.4 Assists 11.9 298th 103rd 10.9 Turnovers 11.7 172nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.