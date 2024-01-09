The Marquette Golden Eagles (12-0) meet a fellow Big East team, the Seton Hall Pirates (9-3), on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Walsh Gymnasium. The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Marquette vs. Seton Hall Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Marquette Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Players to Watch

Liza Karlen: 17.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

17.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Jordan King: 15.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Mackenzie Hare: 15.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Frannie Hottinger: 9.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Rose Nkumu: 8.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Azana Baines: 15.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Micah Gray: 14.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Amari Wright: 6.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.3 BLK A'Jah Davis: 6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kaelynn Satterfield: 8.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.