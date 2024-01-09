Tuesday's game between the Seton Hall Pirates (10-5, 3-1 Big East) and the Georgetown Hoyas (8-7, 1-3 Big East) at Capital One Arena has a projected final score of 75-69 based on our computer prediction, with Seton Hall coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM on January 9.

The game has no line set.

Georgetown vs. Seton Hall Game Info & Odds

Georgetown vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Seton Hall 75, Georgetown 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgetown vs. Seton Hall

Computer Predicted Spread: Seton Hall (-6.0)

Seton Hall (-6.0) Computer Predicted Total: 143.2

Georgetown has a 5-10-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Seton Hall, who is 6-8-1 ATS. Both the Hoyas and the Pirates are 6-9-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. Georgetown is 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests, while Seton Hall has gone 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Georgetown Performance Insights

The Hoyas average 72.4 points per game (247th in college basketball) while allowing 72.1 per outing (204th in college basketball). They have a +4 scoring differential overall.

The 36.3 rebounds per game Georgetown averages rank 189th in college basketball, and are 1.4 more than the 34.9 its opponents record per contest.

Georgetown connects on 8.4 three-pointers per game (100th in college basketball) while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc (99th in college basketball). It is making 2.1 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.3 per game while shooting 29.7%.

The Hoyas put up 92.2 points per 100 possessions (241st in college basketball), while giving up 91.8 points per 100 possessions (222nd in college basketball).

Georgetown has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.6 per game (264th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.2 (252nd in college basketball).

Seton Hall Performance Insights

The Pirates are outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game, with a +71 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.3 points per game (222nd in college basketball) and give up 68.6 per outing (119th in college basketball).

Seton Hall wins the rebound battle by 5.7 boards on average. It records 38.1 rebounds per game, 111th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.4.

Seton Hall connects on 5.3 three-pointers per game (339th in college basketball), 2.8 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc (285th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 34.5%.

Seton Hall and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Pirates commit 12.2 per game (229th in college basketball) and force 12.3 (161st in college basketball).

