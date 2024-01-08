When the Dallas Stars meet the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Monday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET), Jason Robertson and Kirill Kaprizov should be two of the top players to keep an eye on.

Wild vs. Stars Game Information

Wild Players to Watch

Kaprizov's 13 goals and 21 assists in 34 games give him 34 points on the season.

With 29 total points (0.9 per game), including six goals and 23 assists through 29 games, Mats Zuccarello is pivotal for Minnesota's attack.

This season, Joel Eriksson Ek has scored 15 goals and contributed 11 assists for Minnesota, giving him a point total of 26.

In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury's record stands at 7-8-2 on the season, giving up 53 goals (3.1 goals against average) and amassing 457 saves with an .896% save percentage (48th in the league).

Stars Players to Watch

One of Dallas' leading offensive players this season is Robertson, with 39 points (13 goals, 26 assists) and an average ice time of 18:13 per game.

Joe Pavelski has chipped in with 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists).

Matt Duchene has 35 points for Dallas, via 11 goals and 24 assists.

Scott Wedgewood's record is 11-4-3. He has given up 57 goals (3.17 goals against average) and made 481 saves.

Wild vs. Stars Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 3rd 3.58 Goals Scored 2.97 23rd 14th 3.13 Goals Allowed 3.18 19th 16th 30.6 Shots 30.2 20th 13th 29.9 Shots Allowed 30.3 16th 12th 22.94% Power Play % 19.05% 19th 4th 85% Penalty Kill % 72.73% 28th

