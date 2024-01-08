Which team is going to win on Monday, January 8, when the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines and No. 2 Washington Huskies match up at 7:30 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Wolverines. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Michigan vs. Washington Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Michigan (-4.5) Under (56.5) Michigan 30, Washington 24

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Predictions This Week

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Michigan vs. Washington? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wolverines a 67.7% chance to win.

The Wolverines have eight wins in 13 games against the spread this season.

Michigan has an ATS record of 6-5 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

The Wolverines have seen eight of its 13 games go over the point total.

Michigan games this season have posted an average total of 47.6, which is 8.9 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Washington Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 37.0% chance of a victory for the Huskies.

The Huskies are 7-6-1 against the spread this year.

Washington is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Out of the Huskies' 14 games with a set total, seven have hit the over (50%).

The average total in Washington games this year is 5.8 more points than the point total of 56.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wolverines vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 36 10.2 27 20 26 0 Washington 37.6 24.1 34 31 37.6 25.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.