Giannis Antetokounmpo and Collin Sexton are two players to watch when the Milwaukee Bucks (25-11) and the Utah Jazz (17-20) play at Fiserv Forum on Monday. Gametime is set for 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Jazz

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI, KJZZ

BSWI, KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks dropped their previous game to the Rockets, 112-108, on Saturday. Antetokounmpo starred with 48 points, and also had 17 rebounds and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 48 17 2 0 1 1 Damian Lillard 18 2 8 2 0 1 Khris Middleton 10 3 5 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bucks vs Jazz Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo posts 31.5 points, 11.6 boards and 5.8 assists per contest, making 60.8% of shots from the field (seventh in league).

Damian Lillard's numbers for the season are 25.2 points, 6.8 assists and 4.2 boards per game.

Brook Lopez averages 12.5 points, 5 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.9 blocks (second in league).

Bobby Portis posts 12.3 points, 6.7 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 50.1% from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Khris Middleton's numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 4.4 boards and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch Antetokounmpo, Lauri Markkanen and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 32.2 13 7.6 1.1 1.3 0.5 Damian Lillard 23.7 3.8 6.3 1.1 0 2.8 Khris Middleton 17.7 3.5 6.2 0.8 0.5 2.3 Brook Lopez 11.1 5.6 1 0.4 2.8 1.1 Bobby Portis 11.5 7 1 0.9 0.6 1

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.