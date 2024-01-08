The injury report for the Milwaukee Bucks (25-11) ahead of their game against the Utah Jazz (17-20) currently includes only one player. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8 from Fiserv Forum.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Bucks suffered a 112-108 loss to the Rockets. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-best 48 points for the Bucks in the loss.

Bucks vs Jazz Additional Info

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jae Crowder SF Out Groin 8.1 3.9 1.7

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Simone Fontecchio: Questionable (Illness)

Bucks vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and KJZZ

