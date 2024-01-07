Sunday's contest features the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-6) and the Wisconsin Badgers (7-6) matching up at State Farm Center (on January 7) at 3:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-65 win for Illinois.

The Badgers are coming off of a 69-57 loss to Nebraska in their last outing on Thursday.

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 70, Wisconsin 65

Other Big Ten Predictions

Wisconsin Schedule Analysis

The Badgers took down the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (No. 79-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 66-64 win on November 14 -- their signature victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Badgers are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most losses.

Wisconsin 2023-24 Best Wins

66-64 at home over South Dakota State (No. 79) on November 14

82-72 over Boston College (No. 88) on November 25

78-55 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 176) on December 13

62-51 at home over Milwaukee (No. 213) on November 7

74-52 at home over Western Illinois (No. 219) on November 9

Wisconsin Leaders

Ronnie Porter: 10.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.5 STL, 36.5 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47)

10.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.5 STL, 36.5 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47) Serah Williams: 16.1 PTS, 9 REB, 2.9 BLK, 47.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

16.1 PTS, 9 REB, 2.9 BLK, 47.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15) Brooke Schramek: 9.7 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52)

9.7 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52) Sania Copeland: 8.8 PTS, 2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (23-for-70)

8.8 PTS, 2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (23-for-70) D'Yanis Jimenez: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers score 65.8 points per game (187th in college basketball) and allow 65.8 (225th in college basketball) for a -1 scoring differential overall.

Wisconsin scores fewer points in conference action (57.3 per game) than overall (65.8).

